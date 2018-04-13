Court To Decide Fate Of Alleged 'Sexy Pastor'

Related Stories An Accra Circuit Court will on May 18 decide the fate of Pastor Edmund Karikari Adjei, who allegedly fondled and kissed an 18-year-old girl during a deliverance session at Nii Boi-town in Accra.



The court fixed the date for judgement after both prosecution and the defence closed their case.



Pastor Adjei pleaded not guilty to the charge of indecent assault.



The facts as narrated by Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire was that the complainant is a student residing with her family at Chantan a suburb of Accra.



Adjei is the head pastor of Faith Words Ministry located at Nii-Boi Town. The victim and her mother are members of the accused’s church.



Prosecution said on July 26, 2016, after a prayer session Adjei told the victim’s mother that he had a revelation about the victim and so he wanted to meet the victim.



According to prosecution on August 30, 2016, Adjei called the victim and her mother and reminded them about the issue.



At about 1600 hours same day, the victim went to see Adjei in his house as directed by her mother.



During a conversation with the pastor in his room, prosecution said Adjei told the victim that he has another revelation about her having abdominal pains.



Adjei then brought out anointing oil, and ordered the victim to sit by him in a three sofa chair and the victim obliged.



Prosecution said Adjei folded the sweater of the victim upwards and pulled down her the pair of trousers she was wearing.



Adjei then applied anointing oil on the victim’s navel and abdomen and held her tightly, fondled and kissed her.



The victim reported the matter to the Police and Adjei was arrested and during interrogation Adjei admitted the offence in his caution statement.