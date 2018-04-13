'I Did Not Know It Was Unlawful To Display A Gun' - Accused

Related Stories An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a farmer for possessing a firearm without authority.



Mohammed Adawoode pleaded guilty to the offence and said that the single-barreled gun belongs to his father in the Northern region.



He also told the Court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh that the gun was an old one and was not functioning so, he brought it to Accra to repair it.



“I did not know it was wrong to bring it to the public,” Adawoode pleaded with the Court.



The Court remanded him to reappear on April 13.



Police Chief Inspector Victor Dosu informed the Court that on March 20, this year, a police patrol team on its usual duties were hinted that the accused had a gun.



The team proceeded to the Konkomba Market, where, they found the gun hidden in the mattress of the accused with some ammunition.



He was arrested together with the exhibits and after investigations; he was charged and put before the Court.