Court Bid To Annul Sierra Leone Poll Result

Samura Kamara lost by a narrow margin Related Stories The man who lost the recent presidential election in Sierra Leone has filed a petition at the Supreme Court challenging the result.



Samura Kamara, the candidate of the governing APC party, says the process was flawed and wants the electoral commission to recount the votes.



The former military ruler, Julius Maada Bio, narrowly won the election with just under 52% of the votes.



At the weekend, Mr Kamara met President Maada Bio and congratulated him, even though he has refused to concede. Source: BBC