Pastors Shifting From Scriptures...And Preaching About Themselves - Renowned Rev

Related Stories Presiding Bishop for Western-West Africa Episcopal District of A.M.E Zion Church, Rt. Rev. Dr. Hilliard K. Dela Dogbe is saddened that many church leaders instead of focusing on what the says the Lord, are rather moving more into emotionalism.



The Presiding Bishop further alarmed that many people have become excited about the things which are happening out there, thereby many church leaders have allowed such things of the moment to influence their attitude and even the preaching of the gospel.



In an interview with Peacefmonline.com, Rt. Rev. Dr. Hilliard K. Dela Dogbe lamented that many pastors and church leaders are rather preaching themselves to the congregation instead of preaching the pure and total gospel for the salvation of total man.



“So instead of preaching the pure and total gospel for the salvation of total man, people tend to preach themselves which is contrary to the Scripture...they are moving more into emotionalism and allowing things of the moment to influence their attitude and even the preaching of the gospel”, he lamented.



He made this known at the 5th International Pastors and Leaders Conference with the theme “Reviewing Our Practices Through Faithful Christian Stewardship” organised by the Western-West Africa Episcopal District of the A.M.E Zion Church comprising of Ghana, Togo, Cote D’Ivoire and Liberia.



Rt. Rev. Dr. Hilliard Dela Dogbe indicated that the leadership conference is intended to equip leaders, especially church leaders with Scriptures and stay focus for the work of Christian service.



He added that this Pastors and Leaders Conference will help the church to be able to provide its mandate to the citizenry of this country as the church is suppose to be the salt and the light the world.



“Leadership is key in every institution; for the survival of every institution, it demands good leadership. Leaders are stewards, so our expectation is that we need to equip our leaders in a way that they can be able to provide assistance that is needed for the community they preside over”, Rt. Rev. Dr. Dela Dogbe averred.



Special Guest of Honor, Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee, Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries speaking at the Pastors and Leaders Conference said that Christian practices and virtues are things Christian people do together over time to address fundamental human needs in the light of and in response to God’s grace to all creation through Christ Jesus.



She added that awareness of Christian practices helps to reflect theologically on whom people really are and what they really need; urging Christian leaders to consider God’s purpose of stewardship for them as stated in the book of Matthew 16:18.



Rev. Dr. Aryee stressed that even though God does not need people to manage His estate for Him, He has appointed leaders especially Christians as rulers with Him; meaning that God has entrusted those resources to the leaders to manage them.



The 5th International Pastors and Leaders Conference brought together about 500 leaders and pastors including many youth leaders from the United States of America, United Kingdom, East Africa, Liberia, Togo, Cote D’Ivoire and various parts of this country.