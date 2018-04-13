Planning Minister Lauds Eight Year Development Plan

Related Stories Professor George Gyan-Baffour, the Minister of Planning, has lauded the Government’s eight year national development plan, which is the Coordinated Programme of Economic and Social Development Policies (CPESDP) for the period 2017-2024.



He said the document was unique because it was carefully crafted to take cognisance of other Global Development Agendas such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.



The 126-page document dubbed “The Agenda for Jobs: Creating Prosperity and Equal Opportunity for All,” was launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday in Accra.



The document captures the divergent aspirations of Ghanaians into a formidable shared vision that would be translated into plans, policies, programmes and actions to be pursued in all regions, in all districts and in all sectors of the society.



The President is enjoined by Article 36 Clause 5, of the 1992 Constitution to present his CPESDP including agricultural and industrial programmes at all levels and regions of Ghana to Parliament within two years after assuming office.



The significance of the particular document is that it is the first time that the vision document has been presented to Parliament within the first year of assumption of power by a sitting President.



Prof Gyan-Baffour presented the document to Parliament on behalf of the President on November 13, 2017.

The document, which outlines the vision of the President for the country, also offers a comprehensive diagnosis and analysis of Ghana’s socio-economic challenges and presents new approaches to addressing them, with specific interventions and programmes.



It gives a clear sense of direction to the country on the development chart a President wants the country to follow and serves as the basis for economic and social mobilisation, as well as guidance for future government budgets.



The launch was witnessed by the Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo, the Senior Minister; Mrs Frema Osei Opare, Chief of Staff; Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader of Parliament and Leader of Government Business; Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader in Parliament and other high ranking State officials.



Prof Gyan-Baffour said the CPESDP was an embodiment of the President’s experience and conviction, the aspirations of the people of Ghana and also reflected the international development environment.



“It is a forward looking document indicating the development path to chart, a reference source for, validating decisions and actions, and an indicator for assessing performance and accomplishment,” he said.



He said the various media networks and public platforms would be used to facilitate the dissemination of the content of the document.



Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said development in a coordinated manner would ensure equal opportunities for all.

He said the document would provide the mirror to assess the performance of the government going forward.



Mr Iddrisu commended President Akufo-Addo for being the first President to present his CPESDP within the first year of office to Parliament.



“Mr President! Today is your day! Today will be the milestone as you launch your blue print of your national vision,” Mr Iddrisu said.



The Minority Leader, however, criticised the document for not containing the President’s Agenda of “Ghana beyond Aid.”

Mr Iddrisu said “We must move our country beyond aid. We must move our country beyond loans. And we must move our country beyond grants and create an independent strong Ghana that is self-reliant".