LI To Regulate Import Of Electrical Cables In The Offing

The Energy Commission is working on a Legislative Instrument (LI) that would regulate importation of electrical cables into the country.



According to the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), the lack of an LI has partly contributed to the influx and patronage of sub-standard electrical cables leading to outbreak of domestic fires.



Mr Francis Mensah Akpaloo, a Scientific Officer and Technical Supervisor of the GSA made this known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a national anti-counterfeit electrical products exposure workshop at Abesim, near Sunyani.



The Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult), an NGO in collaboration with the GSA is organising the three-day workshop on the theme “Avoid Patronage of Anti-Ccounterfeit Electrical Products”.



It is being attended by representative from the Ghana Police Service, Immigration Service, National Fire Service as well consumers and dealers in electrical products and the media.



Mr Akpaloo explained that currently the Energy Commission was regulating importation of electrical products such as freezers, energy saving bulbs and solar products.



Despite the regulations, he expressed discomfort with influx of counterfeit electrical products into the market and attributed it to several factors, including porous nature of borders, poor inspection process at the ports of entry and human relationships.



Mr Akpaloo said concerted efforts were required from dealers, importers, buyers, owners of electrical shops and security agencies to identify and control the patronage of counterfeit electrical products.



To that effect, Mr Apkaloo called for an LI that would support and empower the GSA to seize and destroy counterfeit electrical products to sanitize the local market.



He said the GSA had not been able to help rid of counterfeit electrical products from the market because it only had the mandate to test the products and provide the necessary advice as well.