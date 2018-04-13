GES Orders Retired Staff To Leave Office

Related Stories The Ghana Education Service (GES) has instructed its regional, metropolitan and general managers of education units across the country to ensure that staff who have attained retirement age and still at post vacate immediately.



A statement issued by Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, Director-General of GES, disclosed that an earlier directive was issued on 5 June 2017, however, the staff affected are still it post.



GES is, therefore, asking the staff who have retired and are still at post that in their own interest, they should “hand over and proceed on compulsory retirement immediately”.



Below is the full statement from GES:



RE: COMPULSORY RETIREMENT OF GHANA EDUCATION SERVICE STAFF



The attention of Management has been drawn to the fact that some officers who are supposed to have proceeded on compulsory retirement are still at post despite the earlier directives for them to do so per a letter dated the 5th of June, 2017.



Management wishes to remind all Regional/Metropolitan/District and General Managers of Education Units to ensure strict compliance with the following:



2. That officers who have submitted their applications on the correction of date of birth but are due for retirement should leave their position while waiting for the outcome of the decision of management.



3. That all officers who have retired and are still at post should in their own interest hand over and proceed on compulsory retirement immediately.



All heads of second cycle and basic schools are also expected to take note and comply accordingly.



Thank you



Signed

Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa

Director-General