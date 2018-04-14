Is Cheating Only Rich Men's Game? CNN Asks Jamestown Fisherman

Related Stories The CNN journalist, Christiane Amanpour during her tour of Ghana with the 'Sex and Love Around the World' programme, did not only speak to Moesha Boduong, but also to a fisherman at James Town, who shared the opinion that only rich men are able to have mistresses in Ghana.



The fisherman told Amanpour that he believes only rich men can afford to have mistresses aside their wives.



"I don’t cheat on my wife because I'm a poor man," he said.



"This is rather interesting. You did say that you don't cheat because you are poor person, would you say that people who cheat are mostly the rich people who can afford to have a wife and a mistress and a girlfriend," she quipped.



The fisherman answers in the affirmative, and explains that "Because of their money, when you are rich you can decide to choose any woman you want, but I am a poor person so I need to stay with one lady.





