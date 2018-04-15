Akufo-Addo Leaves Ghana For Commonwealth Meeting In London

Related Stories The President, Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo-Addo has left Ghana to London to attend the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) taking place from Monday, 16th April 2018 to Friday, 20th April 2018.



The theme “Towards a Common Future” will afford Heads of Government in the Commonwealth the opportunity to address the shared global challenges we face and agree actions on how to create a better future for all.



Moreover, President Akufo-Addo is expected to hold meetings with British Foreign Secretary, Rt. Hon. Boris Johnson; leader of the Labour Party and leader of the Opposition, Jeremy Corbyn; Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan; and the Duke of Cambridge. Prince William.



The President will also deliver a keynote address at the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce Investment Summit, speak at the Malaria Summit hosted by Bill Gates, attend the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council Business Forum and on Saturday, 21st April 2018, deliver the keynote speech at the London School of Economics’ Africa Summit on the theme “Africa at Work: Educated, Employed and Empowered”.



He was accompanied by the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo; Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen; Gender Minister, Otiko Afisa Djaba; Business Development Minister, Awal Mohammed and some officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.



The Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin in a press release indicated that President Akufo-Addo and his delegation will return to Ghana on Sunday, 22nd April 2018 and in his absence, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will in accordance with Article 60(8) of the constitution act in his stead.