Journalist Stabbed To Death

Related Stories A 30-year-old Journalist has been stabbed to death at Bekwai in the Ashanti region.



An eyewitness told host of Kumasi Morning Show, Akwesi Agudey, on Kumasi 104.1 FM on Monday, 16 April 2018, that she was found dead in a pool of blood in her residence around 6:00pm on Sunday, 15 April 2018.



The deceased, Ama Agyeiwaa Kodie, popularly called Portia was stabbed in the chest.



She was a News Anchor for Bekwai based DESS FM.



Bekwai Municipal Police Commander, DSP Edward Obeng Boateng, has confirmed the incident.



He said investigations have commenced into the case. Source: classnews