Bernard Mornah’s Office Ransacked

Bernard Mornah Related Stories The office of Mr Bernard Mornah, the Chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC), has been burgled with items running into thousands of cedis stolen.



According to Mr Mornah, he noticed on Sunday, 15 April 2018 that some unidentified individuals had ransacked the office located at Klagon near Community 19, Tema and the items removed from the building.



“We closed [from] office on Friday and yesterday in the evening I got a call from my supervisor that he was on his usual routine and passed by the office only to note that the office has been broken into, and so, I asked him to get to the police and he told me everything in the office had gone,” he told Class 91.3 FM’s Moro Awudu on the Executive Breakfast Show (EBS) on Monday, 16 March 2018.



He said he was surprised how the items were able to be taken out of the office within a short period because it “took two and half days to fix the furniture”.



He indicated that: “Furniture, office equipment, electronic gadgets, computers, printers and everything was taken and it appears they broke through the back of the office” adding “even landline was taken away”.



He was of the view that the office is well secured and expressed surprise about the development.



Meanwhile, police at Klagoon have commenced investigations into the incident.