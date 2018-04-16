Nigeria: Assemblies Of God Faction Alleges Intimidation, Arrests By Police

Rev. Prof Paul Emeke Related Stories Members of the crisis-ridden Assemblies of God Church in Enugu State have alleged intimidation and arrests of its members.



The faction, which is loyal to Rev. Paul Emeka have petitioned the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of zone 9 in Umuahia.



According to them, police operatives from the zone, had last Friday arrested a driver attached to the embattled General Superintendent, Paul Okeleke.



They also alleged intimidation and witch-hunting of other members of the faction.



The Emeka group in a petition through their counsel, Godwin O. Ogbo, described the police action as gross impunity.



They held that the police are the 12th defendant in the pending suit at the Federal High Court, Enugu.



They said the action, which they described as ‘irresponsible’ was an interference with the judicial process and also a contempt of court.



But, when our correspondent contacted the zone, the Police Public Relations Officer, Jane Egwu, said she knew nothing about the matter, as she had not been briefed.



The faction’s petition dated 13th April, 2018 was entitled; “Re: Suit No. FHC/EN/CS37/2018 Rev. Prof. Paul Emeka Vs. Corporate Affairs Commission & 24 others.”



The petition reads: “We are constrained to bring to your notice a purported investigation activity being undertaken by men from your command.



“This has resulted in the arrest and detention of Paul Okeleke and an attempt to detain a Toyota Haice Bus, with registration No ISD 835 EF, which is a subject of litigation in the court.”



Ogbo said the vehicle was separately claimed in relief number 26 of the suit.



“For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to reiterate that there is already a motion for interlocutory injunction filed and served in this case.