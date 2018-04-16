Trump To Host Buhari In White House On April 30

Related Stories US President Donald Trump has invited President Muhammadu Buhari over to the White House on April 30, Reuters reports.



This was made known in a statement released by the White House, which said Trump is looking forward to discussing how the 2 countries can enhance their partnership.



“The relationship of the United States with Nigeria is deep and strong, and Nigeria’s economic growth, security, and leadership in Africa will advance our mutual prosperity,” the statement read.



President Trump looks forward to discussing ways to enhance our strategic partnership and advance our shared priorities.

The priorities are said to include: “promoting economic growth and reforms, fighting terrorism and other threats to peace and security, and building on Nigeria’s role as a democratic leader in the region.”



Former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had visited Nigeria back in Marchfollowing Trump’s comment where he described African nations as “s—hole countries.”