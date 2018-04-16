Bernard Mornah's Office Burgled

Related Stories The police at Klagon in Greater Accra have initiated investigations into a case of burglary at the office of the National Chairman of the Peoples National Convention (PNC), Mr Bernard Mornah.



The burglars reportedly broke into the office at Klagon near Community 19 in Tema and made away with items running into thousands of Ghana cedis.



Mr Mornah in a radio interview expressed surprise as to how the burglars were able to take the items away within a short period considering that some of the items like furniture [work station] took two days to assemble.



“We closed office on Friday so yesterday [Sunday] in the evening, I got a call from my supervisor that he was on his usual routine and passed by the office" only to discover that the office has been broken into.



“He said everything in my office had gone so I asked him to get to the police station."



Mr Mornah indicated furniture, office equipment, electronic gadgets, computers, printers and everything was taken and it appears they broke through the back of the office, adding that even landline [desk telephone] was taken away.