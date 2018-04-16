C/R: 21 Children Rescued From Child Trafficking

Related Stories The Central Regional Police Highway Patrol team has arrested a man in connection with child trafficking at Gomoa Dunkwa, a town in the area.



The suspect, Daniel Essel, aged 26, was arrested while driving a Hyundai Grace vehicle with registration number GW 6076-17.



About 21 children, aged between 2 to 17 years and made up of 12 girls and 9 boys, were found in his car.



It is believed that these children were been trafficked from Ekumfi town in the Central Region and where enroute to Accra.



The Central Regional Police command has confirmed the arrest adding that the children have been sent to a place of shelter to spend the night, whilst investigations continue.



Human trafficking is an international problem affecting millions of people and many countries around the world.



In Ghana, the internal trafficking of children is one of the biggest challenges.



Many Ghanaian children are trafficked from their villages to work in the fishing communities.



These children, who are sometimes used to settle debts owned by their parents or other relations, live in poor conditions and work for long hours on a daily basis.



Human trafficking is the illegal trade in human beings for the purposes of commercial sexual exploitation or forced labour and a modern-day form of slavery.



The recruitment, transportation, transfer, harbouring or receipt of persons by means of threat or use of force or other forms of coercion is mostly condemned.



Some of the victims are abducted or deceived or taken into slavery through abuse of power or of a position of vulnerability or of the giving or receiving of payments or benefits to achieve the consent of a person having control over another person for the purpose of exploitation.



The sixth Ghana Living Standard Survey (GLSS 6) estimates that there are more than 8.6 million children between the ages of five and 17 in Ghana.



Sadly, over 1.8 million (21.8 per cent) of them are engaged in child labour and over 1.2 million (14.2 per cent) are engaged in hazardous child labour.