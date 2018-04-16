APOLOGY......

Related Stories Our attention has been drawn to a story published on Monday, April 16, 2018 with a headline “Muslims Are Intolerant” – Ursula Owusu.



The story, culled and sourced from another website, Ghana Crusader, suggested that the Minister for Communications and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, has endorsed by sharing on her facebook wall, a write-up by one Abdul-Razak.



In the said article, the writer voiced out his displeasure over how some Muslims reacted to the comment by Prof Frimpong Boateng that they (Muslims) should consider using WhatsApp not speakers to call for prayers.



Our checks, however, indicate that no such endorsement has been made by the Honourable Minister, neither has she commented on the matter of the Azan (the Muslim call to prayer); thus nullifying the content of the said story.



Consequently, the article has since been pulled down and taken off our portal.



Peacefmonline.com hereby retracts and apologise unreservedly to Mrs Owusu Ekuful for any inconvenience caused or harm she may have suffered because of the publication.



Thank you





Nana Kwadwo Asante,



Editor.