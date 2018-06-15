Grace Mugabe's Son Faces Eviction Over 'Unpaid Rent'

Grace Mugabe Related Stories The stepson of Zimbabwe's former President Robert Mugabe is facing eviction from his home over claims he failed to pay rent for over three years.



Businessman Russell Goreraza, who is Grace Mugabe's son from her first marriage, is accused of owing his landlords $65,801 (£49,569) in rent arrears for the property in the capital Harare's upmarket suburb of Highlands.



Lawyers for the property's owners - the Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council - have applied to the High Court to evict Mr Goreraza. In their legal application their lawyers state:



The claim is for the eviction of the defendant (Goreraza) and all those claiming occupation through him and payment of the sum of US$65,801 being arrear rentals payable between the parties.



In breach of terms of agreement, the defendant failed to pay rentals from March 2015 to March 2018. Despite demands, the defendant failed to, refused or neglected to pay the arrear rentals."