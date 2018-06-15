Armyworms Are Back

Related Stories DAILY GUIDE has learnt that, some farmers in six districts in the Upper East Region, have started seeing a bunch of fall army worms on their farms, with less than one week to planting season.



The Districts affected so far are the Bawku West, Talensi, Garu, Builsa South and North and the Kassena-Nankana Municipality.



Meanwhile, in an attempt to control the pests and prevent a possible devastation on the farms, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, according to a Plants Protection and Regulatory Service Officer, Patrick Yensingit, has started distributing pesticides to farmers in the affected areas to fight the fall army worms.



Mr. Yensingit in an interview hinted that, the Ministry has plans to extend the distribution of the chemicals to the other districts in the Upper East Region as a preventive mechanism against the army worms.



According to him, no havoc has yet been caused in the affected areas since they have just started planting. He urged the farmers and sprayers to be swift in dealing with the pests, adding that, that will do them more good as well as the region and the country as a whole.



Mr. Yensingit advised that, farmers and community members should be on the lookout and be quick to report any case they come across and get them sprayed immediately, so as to control the worms before fruiting and harvest time.