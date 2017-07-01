WATCH....Despite/Special Grp Blood Donation Exercise Underway.

Related Stories



The scenes here at the Police Training School at Tesano, where the Despite & Special Group of Companies as part of their core corporate social responsibilities are organizing their annual blood donation exercise to help fill and restock the national blood bank with enough blood to help save lives of those in need of blood at the various hospitals across the country, are best seen than described.



Not even the multitude that thronged the event grounds the night of the event, gave an inkling of the record turnout to be expected.



Massive Turnout



According to the team from the National Blood Bank, by 8:10, over 200 people had donated to save a life.



for a live facebook video feed of the blood donation exercise.



