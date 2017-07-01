PHOTOS: Thousands Turn Out At The Despite & Special Grp Blood Donation Exercise

Related Stories Despite/Special Group of Companies records a mammoth crowd at the blood donation exercise at the Ghana Police Training School in Accra.



The exercise under the theme "Donate Blood and Save Lives" is under the auspices of the Chief Executives of the companies, Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong.



Photos below-













Source: Ameyaw Adu Gyamfi/Peacefmonline.com/Ghana Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.