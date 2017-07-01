National Blood Bank 'Overflows' At Despite/Special Grp Donation; 1000's Turned Away

Related Stories Thank you for donating to save a life...God bless you!



The national demand for blood for patients is estimated to exceed 250000 units annually but the national collection is far less than 50 percent.



For this reason, Chief Executives of the Despite and Special Group of Companies, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong together with their management organized their annual blood donation exercise to help fill and restock the national blood bank with adequate blood for patients.



It was a spectacle to behold when a mammoth number of donors about 10,000 from all walks of life lined up to equip the country's blood bank on Saturday, July 1.



The event held at the Ghana Police Training School in Accra was under the theme "Donate Blood and Save Lives".



Donors started trooping into the offices of Peace FM at around 9pm Friday evening from outside Accra and at the venue as early as 2 am and by 10 am; a large multitude had crowd the premises of the Ghana Police Training School to help save lives.



Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong also came over to witness the massive turn-out as scores of Ghanaians queued patiently waiting to donate their blood.



This year's exercise saw thousands donating blood and undergoing breast cancer test, prostrate test, blood pressure test among other tests.



The National Blood Bank recorded about 2,000 blood donations this year and the number remarkably exceeds last year's donations.



The inability of the National Blood Bank to store more blood denied thousands who were eagerly waiting to donate.



The blood exercise forms part of a two-day activity which will be climaxed with fun games on Saturday, July 2 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



