WATCH LIVE: Despite/Special Grp Fun Games Underway (PHOTOS+VIDEO)

The curtain raiser for the games was beatween Peace FM 11 and Best Pension.



Bestpoint Insurance proved to be tough opponents but were no match for Peace FM eleven who kicked them out through penalties.



Special Investment and Special Ice Company are playing the first semifinal game of the day, which will be followed by Peace FM 11 and Best Assurance.



Please watch the live feed from the Accra Sports Stadium below:



Source: Peacefmonline.com/Ghana