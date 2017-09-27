We're Back On-air . . . Thanks For Your Patience

Related Stories Despite Group of Companies, Operators of leading broadcast media stations in Ghana, expresses our profound appreciation to our cherished clients, listeners and viewers for your patience during the break in transmission on our various frequencies; Peace fm, Okay fm, Neat fm and UTV (analogue)



Transmission has been partially restored.



Our technicians are still working round the clock to have full programming on all our Networks and channels.



We are grateful for the support from industry players, especially the CEO of Multimedia Group, Kwesi Twum and the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA). God bless us all!! Source: Peacefmonline.com/Ghana Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.