Pastor Ashimolowo Asks His Members To Donate $1000 or N1000 For Every Year They Have Lived On Earth (VIDEO)

Related Stories A video of Pastor Ashimolowo founder of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC).asking his church members to donate $1,000 or N1,000 for every year they have lived on earth has gone viral.



In the video, the pastor could be heard asking his church members to sow seeds. First, a seed of $1,000 and the second, a seed of Glorious Expectation which was N1,000 for every year you have lived on earth.



“For every year you have lived on earth, I want you to give a N100… No sorry, a N1000 naira. If you have lived on earth for 35 years, you give N35,000. You have lived 60 years, you give N60,000. Those who are paying one thousand dollars to the left while those paying in naira to the right. Thousand dollars to the left, thousand naira to the right, those that are doing the both, to the middle.“Get out of your seats.”



The video was reposted by OAP, Freeze and he captioned it;



"Nigerians, their IQ of 67 and their men of God. Come and give a thousand dollars for every year you have lived??😳 Can you show me anywhere in the Bible where Jesus used this 'fund raising' approach? I remember 5 loaves and 2 fishes but 1000 dollars??????? ~FRZ"

What???? Did I just hear him say 50k to receive from God? I must have heard wrong. - #FreeTheSheeple - #Repost @gossipnigeria with @repostapp ・・・ #FreeTheSheeple @DaddyFreeze In this clip, our dear Pastor is asking his audience to sow a seed of 50,000 Naira to receive from God . . He even said that may be all the money they have but they should sow it...

