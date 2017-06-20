Sponsoring Christian Pilgrims Would Be A Misplaced Priority - Chairman of Church Of Pentecost

Apostle Dr. Opoku Onyinah, Church of Pentecost Chairman Related Stories The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr. Opoku Onyinah has kicked against the decision of government through the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs to sponsor Christian pilgrims to Israel.



According to him, it is not mandatory on Christians in the Bible to go to any Holy site across the world for purification and special prayers as the power of God can manifest anywhere the moment Christians believe in prayers.



The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has made public a decision to streamline Christian pilgrimage by sponsoring pilgrims to countries such as Israel and the Vatican City, but the announcement has been greeted with a backlash from a section of the public.



Speaking on the issue on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Apostle Dr. Opoku Onyinah averred it is a misplaced priority for the government to pay for Christian pilgrimage as the money can be used for developmental projects in the country.



“If government is helping Christians to go to Israel to see the historic sites, we thank the government in that direction but I don’t subscribe to the idea that government should sponsor Christians to go to Israel for a pilgrimage. Such money can be beneficial to other developmental projects,” he asserted.



“We have roads to construct, schools to build and other things which are demanding financial support, but if some people want to go to Israel due to religious beliefs, then those people should look for their own sponsorship, but rather government should help facilitate Visa process for those who want to travel without struggle,” he added.