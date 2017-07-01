Christians Urged to Assert Their Rights in God

Pastor Michael Olawore of the New Wine Church in the United Kingdom has urged Christians to assert their rights of inheritance in God and claim their portion.

He said Christians should not allow their past experiences; failures and struggles to be part of their lives because God did not create them in that manner, but that they should declare themselves to claim their possessions.

Pastor Olawore gave the advice when he delivered a sermon at the opening of a five-day conference on the main theme: “Walking in Divine Provision” with a subtitle “Experiencing Abundant Life” at the Harvest Chapel International at Tesano in Accra.

He said: “The story has changed with the advent of Jesus Christ and we must not live as if we are in the past. I declare, it is the dawn of a new day in your life.”

Pastor Olawore quoting from Psalm 94:14, said: “After the night, there is a new day called morning and whatever has been stolen is coming back because when Jesus shows up, things are never the same.”

He advised Christians not to define the word of God by their past failures and avoid looking at their future with such experiences.

He said believers all over the world were struggling because of their capacity with God ‘ because we limit God by limiting ourselves’ and urged Christians to change their capacity in terms of their prayer and expectation.

Pastor Olawore said there were four factors that affected Christians to receive their possession in God, which were past experiences, lies of the devil, people’s opinion and your opinion.

Other speakers at the conference include; Rev Kingsley Agyemang of the House of Consecration; Rev Steve Mensah, Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry, Dr Boadi Nyamekye, the Maker’s House and the host, Rev Fitz Odonkor.

The conference would also hold a seminar on wealth creation.