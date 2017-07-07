Ugandan Pastor Sued For Burning Bibles

Related Stories Controversial Ugandan pastor, Aloysius Bugingo, has been dragged before a court in Kampala for allegedly burning copies of the Bible.



According to Wameli Anthony Yeboah, the lawyer representing one of the complainants who sued Pastor Bugingo said in court that the action abused objects of worship: .



“It is criminal for him to burn Bibles because it goes against the constitution which guarantees freedom of worship and he is abusing the objects of worship which include Bibles, Qurans, rosaries and any other items people may choose to use during worship.”



In April this year,Bugingo stunned millions when he allegedly burned Bibles of King James Version (KJV) and Good News version which he collected from his 6,000-strong flock on Easter Sunday, his reason, the aforementioned version of the Bibles was that they bore the words ‘Holy Ghost’ as opposed to ‘Holy Spirit.’ It’s further alleged that before Pastor Bugingo could set ablaze the aforementioned Bibles, he reportedly told his flock that King James Version and the New Testament, were tampered with and that some verses were omitted without explanation. .



He cited the lines talking about the fasting and Lent which he said were deleted through unclear circumstances and that the word “Holy Ghost” appears 99 times yet the word “Holy Spirit” appears only seven times. The pastor allegedly said the defects in the Bible were the handiwork of “devil worshipers” and should, therefore, not be allowed to confuse Christians.