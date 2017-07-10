Corruption Is Evil Desire – Pentecost Pastor

Related Stories The Koforidua Area head of the Church Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye has stated that corruption is evil desire which every Christian must shun particularly Christians serving in key positions of governance .



According to him, corruption retards development with the poor worsley affected therefore it is imperative for Christians to create incorruptible environment niche which ever positions they occupy.



Apostle Nyamekye stated that, if Christians that constitute about 70% of Ghana’s population will be an example of Christ and avoid corruption, the disturbing menace of corruption in Ghana will minimize .



“Christians constitute 70% of Ghana’s population so if Christians in Ghana will be an example of Christ by avoiding corruption ,the menace will minimize drastically and Ghana will develop. 2Peter 1:4 enjoins born again Christians to escape the corruption in the World caused by evil desires.” He said.



The Koforidua Area Head of the Church of Pentecost said this Sunday when ministering at the Pentecost International Worship Center, Koforidua, in the Eastern region.



A Policy Think Thank, IMANI Ghana, in 2016 estimated that,Ghana loses over $3billion of taxpayer’s money through corrupt activities annually.



The menace has become inimical to economic growth leaving many to wallow in abject poverty in the country.



According to Apostle Nyamekye , Christians must develop unwavering will to insulate from all forms of corruption and sins and rather live an excellent Christian life to contribute positively to the development of the country to reflect the desire of Christ.