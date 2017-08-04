Deeper Life’s ‘Conquerors 2017’ Begins

Related Stories This year’s national campus community congress organized by Deeper Life Campus Fellowship (DLCF) has commenced in earnest with over a thousand participants in attendance.



The congress is dubbed ‘conquerors 2017’ and it is being held concurrently at Anyaa in Accra for those in the Southern sector and Brofoyedur in Kumasi for those in the Northern sector.



It started on 2nd August, 2017 and it will end on 6th August, 2017.



Speaking at the official opening ceremony, Pastor James Sia, Regional overseer, Madina bemoaned the level of rot among the youth.



According to him, “our country yearns for righteous leaders who today are the youth, to take up the mantle of leadership to steer the affairs of state. But the sad commentary is that the youth mostly on our campuses are not adequately prepared for it. The reason is not far-fetched. Sin in the form of gay practices (homosexuality and lesbianism), adultery, occultism, unmerited award of marks to underserving students, fornication, drug use and drug addiction etc are common on our campuses”.



Speaking on behalf of the General Overseer, Pastor Edward Duodu, Pastor Sia commended the leadership of the National Campus Ministry; an arm of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, for their consistency and drive as well as commitment to evangelize the campus community.



He urged them to continue working hard because “there is still more land to be conquered as God told Joshua. The campus community is wide and varied; inhabited by many who are without Christ and wallowing in the pool of sin and trespasses”



Meanwhile, Pastor Francis Fosu, National Campus Coordinator, Deeper Campus Life Ministry said participants will be well equipped in many ways after the congress to live a Christ-like life and to win souls for Christ.



“The larger society is filled with all kinds of evil and corruption and so if those from the campuses who form the base are not changed then our society could be doomed. But God will certainly equip His people to preach the life-changing Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ”



Meanwhile, he has called on other who wishes to attend ‘conquerors 2017’ to do so; according to him, ‘it is not late’.