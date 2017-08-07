The Holy Prophet Mohammed Always Helped His Wives - Learn From Him

Related Stories The worldwide leader of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community, His Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad has urged Muslim men to be supportive towards women particularly their wives in any endeavor.



Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad says considering women's vital role in ensuring balance and shaping the socio-economic development of every sector they operate in, it is prudent for men to complement and acknowledge such efforts.



"...the Holy Prophet Muhammad was often seen helping his wives in carrying out household chores", Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad said.



His Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad made this appeal when he presented awards to some female students for their excellence in various universities in the UK while addressing about 15,000 Ahmadi women from across the world who attended the 51st Ahmadiyya Muslim Convention (Jalsa Salana)



Inspiring men to partake in the upbringing process of their children, His Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad asked families not to just pray but commit to the highest standard of exemplary role worth emulating. He further urged Islamic women to give precedence to their spirituality rather than volubly gains, stressing that it was compulsory for an Ahmadi Muslim women to make their faith a priority.



Applauding women globally for their perilous contribution and commitment to growth and development across board, His Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad highlighted the crucial role women take up in various endeavors to ensure balance and stability. He therefore encouraged men to acknowledge these sacrifices made by women by assisting them at all times.



In the quest for affirmative action however, Muslim women across have been encouraged to remain resolute in their pursuit. This approach according to him remains essential in attainment of total growth and development of Muslim women across the world. Adding that, uphold righteousness whiles being mindful of Gods guidance is the only way to spend life as a true believer of Islam.



“We must keep the highest standards to be exemplary role to our progeny. Don’t only pray with your children without teaching them the words of the creator. Fathers must also take responsibility of helping mothers to give the best training to their children,” he added.



He asked women to remain committed and follow the doctrines and guidance of the Holy Quran and become the examples their children looked up to. He further urged families to raise their children with the appropriate method in order for them to benefit from their prayers in the future.



"You must raise your children in a proper manner so that they can benefit from your prayers in the future. If they are not trained they will destroy the very wealth you leave behind for them,” he said; adding that “if all mothers truly understand the true teachings of Islam then their children would forever be blessed”.



The purpose of the three-day gathering was to promote global peace and justice