Presbyterian Church of Ghana Commissions 68 More Ministers

Related Stories The Presbyterian Church of Ghana has commissioned sixty eight (68) ministerial probationers at the Grace Congregation at Akropong Akuapem who will be posted to some of its branches across the country to serve the church and help revive the faith of members.



Two former Moderators of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Very Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Martey, and Very Rev Dr Sam Prempeh who performed the commissioning, said the sixty eight ministers were made up of distinguished persons who had excelled tremendously in the gospel ministration at the Ramseyer Training Centre, at Abetifi Kwahu in the Eastern Region under the Special Ministerial Training.



Preaching the sermon, the Volta Presbytery Chairperson, Rev Daniel Oppong Wereko urged the new ministers to empower themselves as they begin the ministration of the gospel.



He noted that it took only the invitation of the Holy Spirit to gain liberty and peace to pursue the task ahead, observing that the anointing of the Holy Spirit would set one apart as righteous and sacred and also confer on one spiritual authority.



He said there were socio-economic and spiritual challenges that were confronting Ghanaians, adding that their call to the ministry must be able to provide solutions to them especially in a world that knows no peace and lacks hope, like in the times of Isaiah and Jesus.



'Today there are lots of people in the world and among your congregations that are in demonic bondage bound by Satan. You are to go with Christ's authority to deliver and set them free,' he said.



Speaking on behalf of the new ministers, Rev Nicholas Apreh Siaw assured that they were ready for the missionary task no matter the cost they were sure that the Lord had empowered them and would continue to empower them to do so.



He requested that the Christian brothers and sisters of the Presbyterian Church continue to remember them in prayer as they set out on the long journey ahead.