Akufo-Addo To Grace Presby Church of Ghana 17th General Assembly At Abetifi

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) will hold its 17th General Assembly at the Ramseyer Training Centre, Abetifi-Kwahu in the Eastern Region from August 18th to 24th, 2017 under the theme: 'Let the Earth Hear'. (Romans 10: 14-17).



The General Assembly, which is the highest decision making body of the PCG, is expected to attract about 250 Commissioners, and Corresponding Members from all the 21 Presbyteries, both home and abroad.



A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Church, Rev Ezekiel George Larbi said, major highlights of the Assembly would include the Official Opening Ceremony which the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is expected be the Special Guest of Honour, Divine Service, Service to Commemorate the Faithful Departed and Plenary Sessions from Monday 21st August 2017.



The Assembly will also take decisions that will guide the activities of the Church in the coming years. Ministers retiring from the active service of the Church would also be presented to General Assembly.



The statement further said the General Assembly, will review activities of the Church in the previous year, plan for the ensuing year, and also serve as a platform for fellowship, interactions and networking among Commissioners and Corresponding Members.



The statement urged members of PCG and the entire Christian community to pray for the success of the 17th General Assembly.







