Presby Church Commends Gov't On Free SHS Policy

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) has commended the government on the efforts being made to roll out the Free Senior High School (SHS) campaign promise.



This was contained in a communique issued by the Church at the end of the 17th General Assembly held at the Ramseyer Training Centre at Abetifi-Kwahu in the Eastern Region.



The Acting Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev Dr. George O. Kwapong who read the communique on behalf of the Church noted that if the free SHS Policy was successfully implemented, it would bring relief to many families and ensure equity in access to secondary education in the country.



According to the Church, the free SHS if well implemented and managed would also hasten the human capital development of the country. However, the Church urged cautioned in the implementation of what it described as laudable policy since in the past some of such well –meant social interventions to relieve the poor tended to benefit the rich instead.



The Church also drew the attention of government to the wide gap in quality in basic education between urban privileged schools and rural underprivileged ones. According to the PCG, leaving this gap unaddressed would continue to sustain the current situation whereby placing children in SHS is determine largely by the place of birth or where they grow up.



The Presbyterian Church of Ghana also noted with delight the contribution the Christian community and other religious groups continue to make to the socio-economic, political and spiritual development of the country.



According to the PCG apart from the significant contribution to education, and health-care delivery, many churches continue to play their traditional roles in preaching, advocacy, counselling, peace initiatives and promotion of sound spirituality for human flourishing.



The Presbyterian Church of Ghana therefore called the church universal to ensure that the Holy Bible remains the highest basis of the faith and conduct.



The Church expressed concerned about the spread of false doctrines, superstition, and occultism in the country and therefore admonished preachers to beware of the gradual shift toward motivational messages in the churches.



The PCG reiterated its previous call on the Christian Council of Ghana, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference, the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, and all leaders of Christian institutions in the country to strengthen aspects of their institutional structures to deal effectively with the challenges that damage the image of the Christian Church in Ghana.



The Presbyterian Church of Ghana, as a key stakeholder in the national developmental agenda, every year comes out with a communique at the end of its General Assembly with issues of national, ecclesiastical and human relevance.



This year’s General Assembly was held from August 18th to 24th, 2017 under the theme: ‘Let the Earth Hear’. (Romans 10: 14-17).



The General Assembly, which is the highest decision making body of the PCG, attracted over 250 Commissioners, and Corresponding Members from all the 21 Presbyteries, both home and abroad.



Major highlights of the Assembly included the Official Opening Ceremony which the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was the Special Guest of Honour, Divine Service, Service to Commemorate the Faithful Departed and Plenary Sessions. The Assembly l also took decisions that would guide the activities of the Church in the coming years.



Furthermore the General Assembly, also reviewed activities of the Church in the previous year, planned for the ensuing year, and also served as a platform for fellowship, interactions and networking among Commissioners and Corresponding Members.





