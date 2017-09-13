Archbishop Prof. Dr. Asafo-Agyei Launches Foundation To Save Lives

Related Stories A Grand ceremony has been held in Kumasi to launch the ‘Archbishop Asafo-Agyei foundation’ to assist in providing quality healthcare and education for people.



Founded by Archbishop Prof. Dr. Asafo-Agyei Anane Frempong, Chief Executive Officer of the Asafo-Agyei hospital in Daaban-Kumasi, the foundation will assist in areas of health, education and missionary work as its key pillars.



The foundation, which also aims at saving lives will not only cater for the poor but people who lack knowledge on certain key diseases especially piles which is common among people. Support will be provided in the form of patient services, early detection, treatment and education.



Archbishop Prof. Dr. Asafo-Agyei Anane Frempong who disclosed this in his address observed that among the challenges of the 20th century the first two speaks about the basic necessities and assurances in life including saving the earth and reversing poverty. “Poverty in Ghana is becoming alarming and past and Present Governments have all made interventions to alleviate it but to no avail. As private individuals we must team up to support Government”



The foundation, he informed is dedicated to partnering organizations and individuals who share the vision of supporting humanity in the health sector, education through entrepreneurial support and mission work by spreading the gospel.



“Society needs to be transformed not in our minds but through our activities. Let’s remember we are the agents of change and as such should conduct ourselves in the manner befitting to that of the Lord Jesus Christ” he encouraged.



Archbishop Prof. Dr. Asafo-Agyei announced the foundation whose Patron/President is His Royal Highness Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene will soon establish its foot in the USA, UK and other countries with the vision to impact lives and export the treatment of piles beyond the shores of Ghana through medical tourism and also spread the word of God through missions.



Launching the foundation, Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante, Chairman, National Peace Council who was represented by Rev. Dr. Dr. Duncan Nuako observed the launch as timely stressing that Ghana is in need of individuals who will spearhead the change needed for accelerated development through improved access to health and education.



Rev. Asante who doubles as the Chairman of the advisory board of the foundation called on all to support Archbishop Prof. Dr. Asafo-Agyei to realize his objective emphasizing that leadership is not about titles but making positive impact in society.



Guest Speaker, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare, Director General, Ghana Health Service who endorsed the foundation reiterated that the Nana Akufo-Addo led Government wants to ensure quality, accessible and affordable healthcare for all as Government was not only concernment about industrial transformation but has key interest in basic societal needs to alleviate hardships on its people.



Government he informed is working assiduously to revitalize the National Health Insurance Scheme by restructuring and finding sustainable methods to ensure the financing is secured to drive the course.



