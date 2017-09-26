Pastors Advised To Make Integrity Hallmark

Related Stories Former Dean of the Ghana Baptist Convention (GBC) School of Theology and Ministry, Reverend Michael Kofi Sowu, has urged ministers of God to make integrity a hallmark in all endeavours. He charged the ministers to make the acquisition of knowledge a priority.



Rev Sowu said this in a sermon at the closing ceremony of the 54th Annual Session of the GBC at Ejura in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, September 23, 2017.The session brought together delegates from the various Baptist member churches as well as senior pastors, members of denominational board and sector heads.



It also saw the ordination of 41 new ministers of God of the Convention, which was on the theme: “Christian Discipline for Holistic Development”.Rev Sowu tasked the ministers to always be determined to succeed through the gospel and not by dubious means.



He said one of the major things that made ministers of God achieve their targets in life was through a well-thought through vision.The former Dean noted that good character was one of the values of a good Christian and advised the ministers to build good characters and imbibe same in their congregants and future generation.



Executive President of the GBC, Rev. Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, for his part advised the newly ordained ministers to be respectful and abide by the Constitution of the GBC. He said some newly ordained ministers abandoned the Baptist faith and disrespectfully rubbed shoulders with their senior pastors, adding that the act was contrary to the Convention faith.



Rev. Adu-Gyamfi tasked the new ministers to make evangelism the ultimate goal in their career and teach what the Bible says in order to spread the Gospel with commitment and truth.He said there were a lot of social vices going on in the society, which adversely affected the youth, adding that the pastors could be blamed for not teaching their congregants the truth.