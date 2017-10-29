Unlock societal problems with innovative ideas-Archbishop Duncan-Williams

Related Stories Archbishop Nicolas Duncan-Williams, the Founder and Chancellor of the Dominion University College, has advised graduates of the school to use knowledge acquired to unlock societal problems with innovative ideas and make a difference in the lives of people.



He noted that every problem in life was as a result of lack of peace and that those who did not have the keys to unlock it remained stranded.



He therefore charged the fresh graduates to make God the centre of their lives because he could make impossible things possible and charged them to be innovative, in order to enhance the cause of humanity.



“Life is a process, so don’t take a shortcut, don’t rush, a shortcut will cut you short, take a path and go through the process, gain experience and develop capacity, and you’ll make a difference,’’ he said.



Archbishop Duncan-Williams gave the advice at the Second Congregation and Fourth Matriculation of the Dominion University College, in Accra, on Saturday held on the theme: ”Contributing to National Development, Global Influence and Competiveness”.



He cited the former President of South Africa Nelson Mandela who served his people with absolute selflessness and made great impact on the lives of many people around the world and entreated the graduates to a take a cue from him.



In all, a total of 255 students graduated comprising 160 males and 95 females. Out of the figure, 119 graduated with degrees , 31 High National Diplomas (HND) and 105 diplomas, with eight obtaining First Class,74 Second Class Upper and 68 obtaining Second Class Lower.



Meanwhile, 468 students took the Matriculation Oaths and officially admitted into the University comprising 233 degree students, 85 offering High National Diploma and150 pursuing diploma programmes.



The University, which is affiliated to the University of Cape Coast started operations in September 2012, and is currently running three Undergraduate Programmes, including Business Administration, Theological Studies and Science and Technology.



It also offers diploma programmes including; High National Diploma in Business and Information Technology as well as Theological Studies.



Professor Wisdom Gagakuma, the President of the University, said the University was established to advance learning and knowledge through teaching, research and knowledge transfer, as well as provide tertiary education in an enabling environment for the socio-economic development of emerging economies.



He said over the years, the University had trained a considerable number of young and energetic graduates who were imparting the lives of people across the globe and entreated the outgoing graduands to serve as the University’s ambassadors with high integrity and pursue excellence and competencies at their various workplaces.



Prof. Gagakuma also advised the fresh students who had been admitted into the School, to take their studies seriously and resist any indecent act such as examination malpractices, stealing, occultism, drug addiction and plagiarism since the School authorities would not comprise in applying the necessary sanctions.



Students who excelled in their respective programmes were rewarded with cash and certificates, with Mr. Maxwell Cobbold Takyi being adjudged the Overall Best Student and took home a certificate and GHc3, 000 for his efforts.