VIDEO: Obinim Orders Congregation To Bring Used Panties, Brassieres, Boxers To Church

Related Stories The Founder and Leader of the International Godsway Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim has ordered his Tema Church members to bring their used underwears and brassieres to church as part of a spiritual direction.



He also directed the men to bring their used boxer shots and singlets.



In a video that has gone viral, the Bishop said, “the underwears and brassieres would be collected and burnt at Church on Tuesday. God told me after that, all your problems will be taken away”.



Watch video below



Source: Peacefmonline.com