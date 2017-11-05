Show Gratitude To God Even In Times Of Tribulations - Dr Lawrence Tetteh

Related Stories Evangelist Dr Lawrence Tetteh, of the World Miracle Outreach, London, has called on Christians to give thanks to God in all circumstances of life.



He said God allowed mankind to experience difficult moments in life for a purpose and, therefore, asked believers of the Gospel to show gratitude to the Almighty even in unpleasant situations.



The renowned International Evangelist gave the advice when he preached the sermon at the burial and memorial service of the late Nana Jekrahuda Jehu-Appiah at the Forecourt of the Ghana International Press Centre in Accra on Saturday.



He described the late Nana Kodjo Jekrahuda Jehu-Appiah as a brother and a friend who greatly imparted on his life in so many ways.



It was the late Jehu-Appiah who coined these titles “well-renowned evangelist, and “international evangelist” when he wrote stories from my preaching in a crusade in Accra, he said.



Evangelist Tetteh said it was also the deceased who introduced him to the then Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama after an international crusade and, therefore, expressed a deep sense of loss for his sudden demise.



Nonetheless, he said, in all circumstances, believers should be thankful to the Almighty because he alone knew the reason certain things happen to us, saying; “This one too is for good whether good, bad or ugly”.



Evangelist Tetteh narrated an interesting story of two childhood friends who grew up in the same neighbourhood, but one of them became a king while the other one was an ordinary person in the community.



One day, he said, the two friends went for a hunting expedition and the King mistakenly shot his own thumb, but instead of the friend sympathising with him, he rather responded sarcastically: “This one too is for good”, which incurred the wrath of the King.



So upon returning home, the King threw his close pal in jail as punishment, but the friend was unrepentant and repeated the same words;”This one too is for good”.



Evangelist Tetteh said after five years in prison, the King went for another hunting expedition alone, however, he was captured by vampires and was tied to a tree ready to be eaten alive.



However, the vampires realised that the King had lost the thumb and, therefore, released him because they found him strange.

The King, upon returning home, saw the importance of his friend’s advice and freed him from jail.



Evangelist Tetteh, therefore, entreated believers to draw lessons from the narrative because God knew the reason for subjecting mankind to certain tribulations in life, and cited James 1vrs 2; “Count it all joy, my brethren, when ye fall into manifold temptations”.



The emotional farewell ceremony attracted both young and old from all walks of life who shared fond memories of the deceased and described him as an affable, loving and approachable person with great sense of humour.



There were tributes from the wife, children, the Ghana News Agency, the Editorial Department, the Communication Workers Union, among other well-wishers.



Nana Kodjo Jekrahuda Jehu-Appiah’s demise occurred on September 11, 2017 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

He was 55 years and survived with a wife and two children, Nana Kodjo Jehu-Appiah Junior and Nana Efuah Jehu-Appiah.



The mortal remains of the deceased would be interned at the family cemetery at Mozano in the Central Region.



