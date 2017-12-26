God Bless You For Remembering The Needy – Sam Korankye Ankrah Tells Dr. Bawumia

Related Stories Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has paid a visit to Royal Chapel International (RCI) in Accra, to celebrate the Christmas festivities with them.



The vice president who came with his entourage from the new patriotic Party expressed his gratitude to the church for their support to the needy so far.



Dr. Bawumia, as part of its corporate social responsibility to the church, presented 100 bags of rice for the church’s annual Christmas party for ‘Kayayei’.



He wished every Ghanaian successful xmas and prosperous new year and urged them to continue with the peace of Ghana.



The General Overseer of RCI, Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah, in his response for the kind gestures, urged the vice president to continue with his great works for mother Ghana.



According to him, Christmas was a festival for Christians to remember the birth of Jesus Christ.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo in a Christmas Message telecast on national TV has called on Ghanaians to celebrate in moderation as well as lend a helping hand to the needy in society.



He promised Ghanaians that 2018 will be a year of job creation, hoping government’s programmes will reflect in the lives of all.