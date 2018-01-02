Be Each Other’s Keeper In 2018 – Eastwood Anaba

Related Stories Reverend Eastwood Anaba, the President of Eastwood Anaba Ministries (EAM) has admonished Christians across the nation to demonstrate the love of God to their fellow humans.



He said “as much as we believe in God in 2018 to keep us, may we be one another’s keeper, that we will love God and place serious premium in loving our fellow humans,” and called on Christians to reach out to other people, and let them experience the love of God.



Reverend Anaba gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Bolgatanga prior to his sermon to usher in 2018.



He stressed on the need for Christians to extend equal time they spend to worship God to reach out to human beings because “God lives in human beings and not in temples that are made with hands. Let us love God by all means with our hearts, and remember to love our neighbour as ourselves.”



He said it was not prudent to love God who could not be seen, and hate human beings who could be seen, and insisted that “anybody who loves people, loves God.”



He congratulated leaders at every level in the society, for their support for the nation and prayed for more grace for them.



When the GNA visited the Sacred Heart Cathedral Parish as part of its coverage of Church activities to end the year, Reverend Father Augustine Bobi, in a sermon, called on the congregation to use the occasion to thank God for how far He had brought them, and not ask Him for any favour.



“Right from January, we have been asking for his help, let us now spend time thanking Him despite the disappointments and unfortunate situations, for everything happens for a reason,” he said.



Reverend Father Bobi added that “you may think that you have so many troubles or cannot find anything good in your life. At least you have one important thing that makes everything relevant, and that is you are alive”.



At the Redemption Assemblies of God Church, which was full to capacity, both old and young men and woman could not hide their joy as they sung praises and displayed their dancing skills.



Head Pastor of the Church, Reverend Dr Lazarus Apambila Akaburi, the special day called for a sober reflection of all that happened in 2017, and advised Christians and all Ghanaians to live in unity with the spirit and put to practise the word of God, and keep it pure as Jesus Christ left it.



He urged men of God to draw attention of their members to Jesus Christ who is the Head of the Church. “It is sad to hear preachers talk about themselves, we are interested in titles instead of propagating the word of God,” he added.



Bishop Samuel Aziz Danladi, the Presiding Bishop of the Converted Christians Ministry International, in his message to Ghanaians, said God loves a nation that fears and honour Him as God.



He said Ghana was a nation that feared God, and 2018 would be a great year by the grace of God, and admonished all Ghanaians to adjust their ways to please God so that He would in turn bless Ghana and its inhabitants.



As part of its rounds, the GNA observed that there was tight police presence at all the churches visited, and along the major streets within the municipality, while their patrol vehicles patrolled the entire township.

There was also loud music at drinking spots and night clubs which were patronized by mostly the youth.