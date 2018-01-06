Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Releases 2018 Prophecies

Related Stories Nigeria will experience abundance this new year according to the 2018 Prophecies released by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.



The General overseer of Christ Embassy Church, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has revealed his prophetic declarations for the year 2018. In the message titled, "WELCOME TO 2018 — THE YEAR OF THE SUPERNATURAL!" the man of God revealed the 2018 is going to be a year of blessing.



While prophesying, the man of God said:



"For your information, this year marks 70 years since the creation of Israel and 70 is a special number. Now this is reflecting in the earth. Something is happening in the spirit and throughout this year is a special time that falls in the calendar of God. While we are doing something, some more are getting done. You are to be finding money, put there for you by angels. That’s why this year is the year of the SUPERNATURAL!



Write these down:



1. Supernatural Supply

2. Supernatural Strength

3. Supernatural Ability

4. Supernatural Insight

5. Supernatural Wisdom

6. Supernatural Knowledge

7. Supernatural Health



2018 is a loaded year, it’s blessings, accomplishments worth 10 years in 1 year! Multiplied abilities, and everywhere they check you and test you, you will be 10 times better. Can you imagine that, that 10 times will be the least! You are going to be walking on water in 2018. I look into 2018 and all I can see is green everywhere, that’s prosperity! No dryness. It’s all so green. Thank Him, thank Him right now. Oh, glory to God."