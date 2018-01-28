I Was A Serial Womaniser; My First Abortion Was At Age 14 - Agyinasare Reveals

Related Stories Founder and presiding Bishop of the Perez Chapel International, Charles Agyinasare, has made a revelation about his past experiences as a Casanova, including aborting a baby at the tender age of 14.



According to him, he was a “bad boy” and a “trouble” child before he got saved as a Christian in the year 1980.



“I had my first abortion at the age of 14. I was bad. But when the Lord shall set you free, you are free indeed.” He said.



Agyinasare, in an interview with GhanaWeb editor Kwabena Kyenkyenhene Boateng on '21 Minutes with KKB' narrated how he found himself engaged in several acts of social vices such as peddling and using hard drugs, alcohol and womanizing all from a tender age of 11.



The renowned man of God disclosed that he started smoking ‘wee’ when he was only 11 years, graduating to marijuana use by age 12 and subsequently tobacco.



In his words, Bishop Charles Agyinasre said “Before I got saved…I got saved in 1980. I was into drugs, smoking…I started smoking at the age of 11 by 12 [I] was on marijuana, causing all kinds of trouble but when I met Jesus in 1980 he broke the power of drugs, alcohol, tobacco, and all kinds of things from my life. I was 18 years old.”



He also made mention of how he knew his wife and co-founder of the Church, Vivian Agyinasare, was the one for him the moment he saw her at Akim-Oda, five years after giving his life to Christ.



Detailing how he felt when he laid his eyes on her, he said, “We met in 1984 and married in 85. When I saw her my heart was like ice block placed in the sun. I knew this was the woman. Everything was now nothing anymore and she was the woman I wanted to make life with.”



Quizzed on whether or not he'll encourage any of his church members to marry a partner he or she has only known for a year, Bishop Agyinasare indicated that the practice should not be encouraged despite the fact that he went along those lines. He says the proper thing is for the would-be couple to go through counselling in order not to find themselves in 'shipwreck situations.













To mark his 35th anniversary in the miracle ministry as well as his Christ Is The Answer Campaign (CITAC), Bishop Charles Agyinasare is set to hold a 4-day miracle crusade dubbed Festival of Miracles at the Independence Square from January 30, 2018 to February, 2018.



Launching the miracle event at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra on Tuesday, 2 January 2018, Bishop Agyinasare said 'if a miracle is any supernatural intervention in the affairs of men that amazes the human mind, then the Festival of Miracles is a timely campaign, especially now.'



He noted that although human attempts at bettering people’s lives have been significant and worthy of praise, in many cases, they are either not advanced enough or completely incapable of helping, and, therefore, a miracle is the last and often only resort.



The Chancellor of the Perez University College stated that God has performed many miracles through him in many parts of the world, including the Philippines, India, Islamic Kingdom of Bahrain, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, amongst others but one of the greatest miracles which “should even make the unbeliever believe in the power of God is the growth of Perez Chapel International, which, at a point in its birth in Tamale, was under a tree”.



Through the miracle-working hand of God, Bishop Agyinasare said: “This ministry has grown to the extent that it now has the biggest worship centre in this part of the world (Perez Dome, which can accommodate over 14,000 people at a time), over 500 local branches in Ghana (64 of those in Accra, alone), branches in 16 nations across the world, has a University College, has a TV station and keeps growing from strength to strength.”



He urged the public to bring the outcast, the sick, blind, lame, deaf and dumb and those with all forms of infirmity to the festival for their healing and deliverance.



Ministering in song at the Festival of Miracles will be Dr Eric Kwapong, Joe Mettle, Cindy Thompson, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Uncle Ato and Gifty Osei. Source: Ghanaweb.com