I Gave Him My All; I Served Buddha For 4 Years - Agyinasare

The presiding Bishop of the Perez Chapel International has opened up about his decision to become a Buddhist and his motivation for practising the religion for four of his teenage years.



He recounted how he was dedicated to the religion and went full length to explore every aspect of it.



He added that he practised Buddhism alongside doing drugs, smoking and womanising.



Bishop Agyinasare was convinced that his quest to discover the true God pushed him to venture into Buddhism, a religion very few people in Ghana know about and practice.



"I was a practising Nishanshu Buddhist for four years. When I was in secondary school form 4"



When quizzed about the motive for the choice of religion, Bishop Agyinasare said "I was exploring, I think that there was something inside me that wanted to know the true God and I think I finally found him in Jesus."



Describing what he experienced practising Buddhism, the Perez Chapel presiding Bishop noted "anything I did or I do, I do it with everything inside me. When I did drugs, I will rise up a great while before day and do it, when I practised Buddhism I did the same, when I met Jesus I have done that for the past 38 years"



He made this known in an interview with www.ghanaweb.com on 21minutes with KKB.



He also disclosed that “before I got saved…I got saved in 1980. I was into drugs, smoking…I started smoking at the age of 11 by 12 was on marijuana, causing all kind if trouble but when I met Jesus in 1980 he broke the power of drugs, alcohol, tobacco, and all kinds of things from my life. I was 18 years old.



Perez Chapel is organising a festival of miracles, an annual crusade held to seek the healing mercies of Christ.



The crusade which marks his 35th year of doing the work of God will be held at the Independence Square from 30th January to 2nd February 2018.



Bishop Agyinasare is hopeful that all believers who attend the three-day event will be met at their point of need as having been the case in previous years.



Ministering in song at the Festival of Miracles will be Dr Eric Kwapong, Joe Mettle, Cindy Thompson, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Uncle Ato and Gifty Osei.