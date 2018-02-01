My Dad Disowned Me Because Of Drugs – Bishop Agyinasare

Related Stories Founder and Head Pastor of Perez Chapel International, Charles Agyinasare has revealed that his Father disowned him at the age of eleven when he went rogue and went into certain vices.



According to him, he started smoking cigarette at age eleven and graduated to marijuana at the age of twelve which ultimately affected his performance and behavior at school.



Recounting his early days in life, Bishop Agyinasare said “When I got to form five first term they sacked me from school. I was a very bad boy. My father disowned me for being a bad boy. He said I didn’t ‘look’ like him”.



Speaking to his congregation on the second day of Festival of Miracles Bishop Agyinasare said he tried making resolutions every year thinking that he will change.



“The things I was doing that were bad and my father disowned me, when I promised I won’t do it again every 31st night, by 3rd of January I’m back to them and doing them worse than before” he stated.



Bishop Agyinasare said at the age of eighteen, he met Jesus and he gave him a new beginning.



“When I gave my life to Jesus he changed my life. He made me a new person. The things I wanted to stop and I could not stop, when I gave my life to Jesus those things were broken off my life and I began to serve God” he said with smiles.



The Festival of Miracles is to mark Bishop Charles Agyinasare’s 35th-year in ministry. The Chancellor of Perez University College at the launch of the event said he was optimistic that many who were believing God for a miracle will receive same at the event.



The four-day-event ends on Friday, February 2, 2018.