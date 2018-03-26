La Area District Of Church Of Pentecost Wins overall Soul Winning Award

Related Stories The La Area of The Church of Pentecost has highly commended outstanding Districts and awarded hardworking officers/members who significantly contributed to the Area’s overall performance in Soul winning 2017.



The maiden edition of the awards honour and recognize Districts and individuals that have rendered outstanding services in the evangelism ministry in 2017.



The ceremony which took place at COP, Dr. Thomas Wyatt Memorial Temple on 22nd March, 2018, was chaired by the Area Head, Apostle John Appiah Aidoo who eulogized awardees from various district for sacrificially giving themselves up for the course of the gospel’s and their significant contribution towards soul winning in La area.



Speaking in an interview with Peacefmonline.com, Apostle Appiah Aidoo said, “After the fall of man, the understanding of this world has become something else, so for one to come to understand the happenings of this world such as death, sickness, poverty, one has to give his or herself to Christ because the meaning of all this things can easily be found only in Christ Jesus, for it is written in Matthew 11 vs. 28 that "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest” but its looks like those of us who have believed and accepted Jesus Christ have become reluctant and have kept the good news unto ourselves.



“So we are here today to encourage our members and award those who gave themselves up for the course of the gospel so that others too can learn from them”, he emphasized.



Apostle Aidoo again revealed that the Area’s evangelistic efforts yield a total of 5000 souls in 2017 and looking at our membership strength in La area which is 3, 8000, in other words the souls won was low.



He said “Even though we appreciate the good work of our members but I believe we can do more”; advising them not to be complacent but strive for higher heights as there is more room for the Kingdom’s expansion.



He, again, advised those who have not yet accepted Jesus Christ as their Lord and personal saviour to do so because there is not enough time to waste before the second coming of Christ.



Speaking on the way forward, he stressed “we will expand the award in the area of pastors who baptized the souls, discipleship and expand it for more evangelist drive to move forward”, he added.



District Pastor, Dr. Thomas Wyatt, Pastor George Ankomah who was the Master of Ceremony for the programme attributed the outstanding performances to the grace of God and cheerfully praised Districts and individuals who contributed significantly to the feat.



Full List of the Awards



Quiz Category

5th Position - Georgina A. Dickson (Alajo district)

4th position - Jacob Andor (Adabraka District)

3rd David Nelson (Berma camp)

2nd Mercy Akomea (Osu Districts)

1st Gifty addei , Mary villas

they all received a Certificate, cloth, money and a book written by Apostle Dr. Opoku Onyina.



Individuals Soul Winners Awards

3rd Deacon Eric Frimpong (Adabraka)

2nd John Mensah (Abelempe)

1st Deaconess Willhamina Tortor (Mary Villas)



One Member One Disciple Soul Winners Awards

3rd Osu District, 267 soul Won and baptized 71

2nd Dr. Thomas Wyatt District, 103 Souls Won and baptized 85

1st Mary villas 252 souls won and baptized 87



Over All Souls Winners

3rd Mary Villas 350 Souls Won and baptized 259

2nd Dr. Thomas Wyatt District, 408 Souls Won

1st La District, 469 Soul Won



Furthermore, La District was crown the overall winner and went home with Samsung TV, a Certificate and cash of GH5,000.00.



The Awards was sponsored by Elder and Mrs. Samuel Amo Tobin, Presiding Elder of Dr. Thomas Wyatt Assembly and the Chairman of Tobinco Group of Companies, with an amount of GH20, 000, set of Televisions and Rechargeable Cordless Mic, follow by Pastor and Mrs. Akwasi Acquah District Pastor of Pentecost International Worship Center with an amount GH6,000 and the Presiding Elder of Pentecost International Worship Center, Elder and Mrs. Ebenezer Acheampong with GH1,000.