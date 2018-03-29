Asante Presbytery of Presby Church Inaugurates Water Project

Related Stories The former Clerk of General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev Herbert Anim Oppong, has inaugurated a water project for the Asante Presbytery of the Church in Kumasi at the cost of GHc375, 464.00



The Salem Water Project which is being spearheaded by the Department of Development and Social Services of the Church is expected to facilitate the mass production of quality refined water to residents of the area and beyond.



The move is in line with the church's resolve to migrate incorporate business into the activities of the church whilst delivering on its traditional mandate of propagating the gospel of Christ.



Rev Anim -Oppong in a brief speech said the aimed of the projects was to sustain the financial growth of the Presbytery and also create employment opportunities to the teeming unemployed youth both within and outside the church.



He called on the various congregations to enter into viable and productive business ventures in order not to depend on the offertories and tithes from church members to run the day today administration. He also mentioned that it would serve as another way of winning more souls for Christ.



He cautioned management of the water project to be vigilant and ensure that proceeds from the sales are not mismanaged.



The Chairperson for the Asante Presbytery Rev Dr Kofi Amfo -Akonnor in a brief speech said he was convinced that with the existence of the water project, financial base of the presbytery was going to improve drastically.





