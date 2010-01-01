Despite & Special Group Organizes Blood Donation Exercise And Fun Games

Related Stories The National demand for safe blood for patients is estimated to be more than 250,000 units annually, but the National collection is far less than 50 percent.



In view of this, the Despite & Special Group of Companies, as part of their core corporate social responsibilities are organizing their annual blood donation exercise to help fill and restock the national blood bank with enough blood to help save lives of those in need of blood at the various hospitals across the country.



This year’s blood donation exercise which is expected to attract a large number of participants will be held at the Parade Grounds of the Police Training School, Tesano on Saturday, July 1st at 7am.



Last year, there was such a massive turnout at the donation grounds - PeaceFM premises at ShipHouse - with scores of Ghanaians from all walks of life eager to be part of the exercise; thus a larger location/venue was required for this year's blood donation exercise.



This year’s event will also be climaxed with fun games on Monday 3rd July at the Accra Sports Stadium.



“The blood donation is part of our small corporate social responsibility to respond to the dire need of the national blood bank and the less privileged in the society, especially in the area of health. We are entreating Ghanaians to come in their numbers to donate blood to help save a life. After the blood donation exercise on Saturday, then we all move to the nation's "Wembley" on Monday, which is a holiday. The fun games will offer business officials and professionals within the two group of companies, an opportunity to burn some calories in a fun filled environment and become more productive in the months ahead,” Nana Yaw Kesseh, Chairman of the Planning Committee told peacefmonline.com.



Some of the activities lined up for the day include soccer, chess, ludo, sack race, lime and spoon, table tennis, amongst others.



For the football match and other fun games, participating bodies include PeaceFM, UTV, Best Point Savings and Loans, Special Investments Ltd, Neat Foods, Special Ice, Best Assurance, Peacefmonline.com, Okay fm, Neat FM and U2 Salt.



A curtain raiser which will feature two sets of the Black giants team playing against each other in a football game will precede the day’s event which will be the crucial match between Despite 11 and Akrobeto & Lil Win All Stars (a team comprising actors, actresses, comedians, musicians, etc).



Various musicians expected to perform to entertain donors and fans include Wutah, SP Kofi Sarpong, Patience Nyarko, Joyce Blessing, Flowking Stone, Nii Funny, Article Wan and many others.