Maj. Mahama Burial: State House Road To Be Closed

Related Stories The Ghana Police Service has announced that some roads in the capital will be shut to motorists during the burial service of the late Major Maxwell A. Mahama.



A press release on Thursday, June 8 signed by Accra Regional Police PRO ASP Effia Tenge indicated that the affected areas include the Castle Road, from AU Roundabout towards Osu Cemetery Traffic Lights to the State House, which will be closed to motorists from the early hours of Friday June 9 and opened after the event.



The release explained that motorists using the Osu Cemetery road towards the AU Roundabout will be directed through the Accra Sports Stadium to the Ministries through National Theatre to the Central Business District (CBD).



She explained that police will be on duty at vantage points to assist with traffic direction and diversion for a successful event, adding: “Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”



The outline for the burial service of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama has been published by the planning committee on behalf of government.



Committee Chairman Enoch Osei-Mensah indicated on Wednesday June 7 that a vigil service by the military would be held at the Arakan Officers’ Mess on Thursday June 8 at 1900 hrs.



The body of the deceased would be moved from the 37 Military Hospital to the forecourt of the State House on Friday June 9 at 0600 hrs for filing past and then burial service commences at 0910hrs.



Afterwards there will be a procession to the Osu Military Cemetery for interment. Final funeral rites will be held at the Forecourt of the State House immediately after burial.



The thanksgiving service is slated for Lighthouse Chapel International, North Kaneshie, on Sunday June 11 at 1030hrs.



The final funeral rites will be held at Bole from June 13 to June 15 and Tumu from June 16 to June 18 respectively.



The late soldier was lynched by a group of people at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region where he was on official duty to combat illegal small-scale mining, popularly known as galamsey.



The angry mob mistook Major Mahama for an armed robber after a snail seller spotted a pistol on him when he was reaching for his pocket to pay for snails he had bought from her while jogging on Monday 29 May.





