Kotoka Airport VIP, VVIP Lounge To Be Temporarily Closed

09-Jun-2017  
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has announced that it will temporarily close down the VIP and VVIP lounges of the Kotoka International Airport.


A statement by the Ministry on Friday said the closure has been necessitated by “circumstances beyond its control”. The two lounges will be closed from Monday 12th June, 2017 until further notice, the statement added. The VIP and VVIP lounges of the airport are used primarily by State officials including the President, Vice-President and other high ranking members of society.


It is also open to diplomats and high profiled dignitaries from other countries. The closure of the areas may have some negative implications on passage at the airport, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has given assurances that special arrangements would be made by its Protocol Bureau to ensure safe and convenient passage for the Diplomatic Corps and Senior government officials only. “In this regard, all other passengers are advised to use the normal departure and arrival channels at the Kotoka International Airport,” it added. 
 
 
 
Source: citifmonline.com
 
 

