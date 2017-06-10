Cephas Arthur Transferred From the Police Headquarters In Latest Reshuffle

Related Stories The Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Cephas Arthur, has been transferred from the Police Headquarters in the latest reshuffle within the Police Service.



He will now serve as the Commander of the East Legon District Command.



His deputy, DSP Sheila Abayie Buckman, will replace him as the new Director of Public Affairs.



Meanwhile, ACP David Oklu, has also been appointed as the Director General, Public Relations. SP Cephas Arthur previously served as the Deputy Director of Public Affairs under SP Kwesi Ofori.



In 2011, he was promoted to head the Public Affairs Directorate when SP Kwesi Ofori was reassigned to the Tafo Pankrono Police station in the Ashanti Region.



Having served more than 6 years in that capacity, SP Cephas Arthur becomes one of the longest serving Public Affairs Directors in the service.



A memo signed by the Inspect General of Police, David Asante Apeatu, and sighted by citifmonline.com, indicated that a total of 38 senior police officers have been reassigned in the latest exercise.



Which Commander left the East Legon District Command?



It would be recalled that the former Commander of the East Legon District Command, DSP Emmanuel Basintale, was interdicted after he was caught in a gold scam.



He was arrested with four civilians over their alleged fraudulent gold deals running into several millions of Ghana cedis.



His arrest followed intensive investigations by the CID from 2016.